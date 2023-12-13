The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) take on the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT. The Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 6-5 in their most recent outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-190) Sabres (+155) 7 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline 26 times this season, and have finished 16-10 in those games.

Colorado has gone 5-4 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter (55.6% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 65.5%.

Colorado's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 7 goals 15 times.

Sabres Betting Insights

The Sabres have been made an underdog 19 times this season, and won six, or 31.6%, of those games.

This season Buffalo has won three of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The Sabres have a 39.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Buffalo has combined with its opponent to score more than 7 goals in 12 of 29 games this season.

Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Sabres Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 99 (4th) Goals 84 (20th) 86 (16th) Goals Allowed 95 (25th) 20 (11th) Power Play Goals 12 (25th) 14 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (13th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado has covered the spread twice in its last 10 games, and is 5-3-2 overall.

In its past 10 games, Colorado hit the over four times.

The Avalanche's past 10 games have averaged 0.6 fewer goals than the over/under of 7 set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 1.2 lower than their season-long average.

The Avalanche's 99 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Avalanche are ranked 16th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 86 total goals (3.1 per game).

With a +13 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

Sabres Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Buffalo went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 4-5-1 straight up.

Five of Buffalo's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Sabres have averaged a total of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total of 7.

Over their past 10 games, Sabres' game goal totals average 7.5 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.

The Sabres have the NHL's 20th-ranked scoring offense (84 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Sabres' 95 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 25th in the league.

Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -11.

