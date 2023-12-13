Avalanche vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 13
The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT. The Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 6-5 in their last game, while the Sabres are coming off a 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.
In the past 10 outings for the Avalanche, their offense has totaled 30 goals while their defense has allowed 29 (they have a 5-3-2 record in those games). In 36 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with six goals (16.7% conversion rate).
During the last 10 outings for the Sabres, their offense has totaled 30 goals while their defense has conceded 33 (they have a 4-5-1 record in those games). In 31 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with five goals (16.1% success rate).
Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Wednesday's contest.
Avalanche vs. Sabres Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this encounter expects a final result of Avalanche 4, Sabres 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-200)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Avalanche vs Sabres Player Props
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche are 1-2-3 in overtime games on their way to a 17-9-2 overall record.
- Colorado has seven points (3-2-1) in the six games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the two games this season the Avalanche scored only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).
- Colorado has lost all three games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Avalanche have scored at least three goals 20 times, and are 16-2-2 in those games (to register 34 points).
- In the 13 games when Colorado has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 24 points after finishing 12-1-0.
- In the 16 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 11-5-0 (22 points).
- The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Avalanche finished 5-4-1 in those matchups (11 points).
Sabres Splits and Trends
- The Sabres have posted a record of 1-3-4 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 12-14-3.
- Buffalo has earned 10 points (4-5-2) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Sabres scored just one goal in four games and they lost every time.
- Buffalo has two points (0-5-2) in seven games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Sabres have scored at least three goals 17 times, earning 25 points from those matchups (12-4-1).
- This season, Buffalo has scored a lone power-play goal in eight games has a record of 4-2-2 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Buffalo has posted a record of 8-7-1 (17 points).
- The Sabres' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Sabres finished 4-7-2 in those contests (10 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|4th
|3.54
|Goals Scored
|2.9
|24th
|12th
|3.07
|Goals Allowed
|3.28
|21st
|9th
|32.3
|Shots
|30.4
|15th
|8th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|29.6
|11th
|19th
|18.69%
|Power Play %
|13.95%
|26th
|7th
|85.57%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.72%
|11th
Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
