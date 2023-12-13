The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) are favored at home against the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3) on Wednesday, December 13. The Avalanche are -190 on the moneyline to win against the Sabres (+155) in the contest, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Avalanche vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Buffalo has played 12 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche are 16-10 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Sabres have been an underdog in 19 games this season, with six upset wins (31.6%).

Colorado is 5-4 (victorious in 55.6% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

Buffalo has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +155 or longer, and is 3-4 in those contests.

Avalanche Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Nathan MacKinnon 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (-120) 4.5 (-120) Mikko Rantanen 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+110) 3.5 (-118) Cale Makar 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-250) 2.5 (-167)

Sabres Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Owen Power 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+150) - John-Jason Peterka 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+115) Dylan Cozens 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+115)

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 2-8 4-5-1 6.4 3 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3 2.9 6 16.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 5-4-1 6.5 3 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3 3.3 5 16.1% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Sabres Recent Betting Performance

