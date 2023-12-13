There is high school basketball competition in Alexandria, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

Alexandria, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Potomac High School at Forest Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lakes High School at Alexandria City High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 13

Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Vernon High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13

Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Annandale High School at Hayfield Secondary School