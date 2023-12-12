Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils versus the Ole Miss Rebels is one of many solid options on the Tuesday college basketball slate.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Dartmouth Big Green vs. Albany Great Danes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: SEFCU Arena
- Location: Albany, New York
How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Albany
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. NJIT Highlanders
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. NJIT
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Ole Miss
- TV: SEC Network +
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northwestern State Demons vs. UL Monroe Warhawks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum
- Location: Monroe, Louisiana
How to Watch Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
McNeese Cowgirls vs. No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
How to Watch McNeese vs. LSU
- TV: SEC Network +
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.