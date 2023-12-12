Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Winchester, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Winchester, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

James Wood High School at Kettle Run High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Nokesville, VA
  • Conference: Northwestern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

