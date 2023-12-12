The Radford Highlanders (7-4) will host the VMI Keydets (2-8) after winning five straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

VMI vs. Radford Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

The Keydets' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have given up to their opponents (40%).

This season, VMI has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40% from the field.

The Keydets are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders sit at 185th.

The Keydets' 71.7 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 68.4 the Highlanders give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.4 points, VMI is 2-5.

VMI Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 VMI is scoring 21.8 more points per game at home (81.8) than away (60).

The Keydets give up 67 points per game at home, and 74.5 on the road.

At home, VMI sinks 11 treys per game, 5.7 more than it averages away (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.6%) than away (29.2%).

VMI Upcoming Schedule