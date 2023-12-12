Tuesday's contest between the Radford Highlanders (7-4) and the VMI Keydets (2-8) at Dedmon Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-66 and heavily favors Radford to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 12.

Based on our computer prediction, VMI is projected to cover the point spread (14.5) versus Radford. The two teams are expected to go over the 143.5 total.

VMI vs. Radford Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET

Radford, Virginia

Radford, Virginia Venue: Dedmon Center

Radford -14.5

143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Radford -1600, VMI +850

VMI vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 78, VMI 66

Spread & Total Prediction for VMI vs. Radford

Pick ATS: VMI (+14.5)



VMI (+14.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Radford has a 6-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to VMI, who is 3-5-0 ATS. The Highlanders have a 7-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Keydets have a record of 3-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 147.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than this matchup's total.

VMI Performance Insights

The Keydets are being outscored by 1.2 points per game, with a -12 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.7 points per game (256th in college basketball), and give up 72.9 per contest (230th in college basketball).

VMI prevails in the rebound battle by an average of four boards. It records 40 rebounds per game (54th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.

VMI hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (175th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (163rd in college basketball), compared to the 8 its opponents make, shooting 30.4% from deep.

VMI loses the turnover battle by 3.7 per game, committing 15 (348th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.3.

