The Phoenix Suns (12-10) are dealing with four players on the injury report ahead of their Tuesday, December 12 game against the Golden State Warriors (10-12) at Footprint Center, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Suns suffered a 114-106 loss to the Kings. Devin Booker recorded 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Suns.

The Warriors are coming off of a 138-136 OT loss to the Thunder in their most recent game on Friday. Stephen Curry put up 34 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Warriors.

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Grayson Allen SG Out Groin 12.3 4.5 2.9 Nassir Little PF Out Concussion 5.2 2.1 0.7 Kevin Durant SF Out Ankle 31 6.5 5.7 Damion Lee SG Out Knee

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gary Payton II PG Out Calf 5.9 3.1 0.9

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -1.5 229.5

