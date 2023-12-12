Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors teammates take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 138-136 loss to the Thunder, Curry tallied 34 points and six rebounds.

Now let's dig into Curry's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 29.4 28.8 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.5 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.8 PRA -- 38.9 39.1 PR -- 34.5 34.3 3PM 4.5 5.1 4.5



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Suns

Curry has taken 18.8 shots per game this season and made 9.0 per game, which account for 19.0% and 20.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Curry is averaging 11.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 26.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Curry's opponents, the Suns, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Warriors rank 16th in possessions per game with 103.4.

Defensively, the Suns are 13th in the league, giving up 113 points per game.

Giving up 41.5 rebounds per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 24.9 assists per game, the Suns are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked fifth in the league, giving up 11.3 makes per game.

Stephen Curry vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 28 16 3 6 1 0 0 10/24/2023 31 27 5 1 4 0 1

