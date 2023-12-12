The Monmouth Hawks (5-4) take on the Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Prudential Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: FOX Sports Networks

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Seton Hall Stats Insights

This season, the Pirates have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.

In games Seton Hall shoots better than 44.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Pirates are the 113th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks rank 276th.

The Pirates score only 0.5 fewer points per game (74.3) than the Hawks give up (74.8).

Seton Hall is 3-0 when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Monmouth Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.

Monmouth has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.0% from the field.

The Hawks are the 276th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 33rd.

The Hawks put up only 4.7 more points per game (73.0) than the Pirates allow their opponents to score (68.3).

Monmouth is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall averaged 70.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Pirates were better in home games last year, ceding 64.3 points per game, compared to 65.9 in away games.

Seton Hall made 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 34.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged in away games (5.9 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).

Monmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Monmouth scored 61.0 points per game last season. Away, it averaged the same number.

The Hawks allowed fewer points at home (73.0 per game) than away (77.2) last season.

Monmouth made fewer 3-pointers at home (3.8 per game) than away (4.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (25.6%) than away (29.7%).

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Northeastern W 88-75 Prudential Center 12/5/2023 @ Baylor L 78-60 Ferrell Center 12/9/2023 Rutgers L 70-63 Prudential Center 12/12/2023 Monmouth - Prudential Center 12/17/2023 Missouri - T-Mobile Center 12/20/2023 UConn - Prudential Center

Monmouth Upcoming Schedule