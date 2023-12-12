Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Russell, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Russell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Council High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Honaker, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grundy High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lebanon, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castlewood High School at Holston High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Damascus, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.