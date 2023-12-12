Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Roanoke, Virginia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Roanoke, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke at Blacksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Blacksburg, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pulaski County High School at Cave Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christiansburg High School at Hidden Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
