Radford vs. VMI December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Radford Highlanders (7-4) play the VMI Keydets (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Radford vs. VMI Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Radford (-14.5)
- Total: 143.5
- TV: ESPN+
TV: ESPN+
Radford Players to Watch
- Bryan Antoine: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kenyon Giles: 14.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Justin Archer: 8.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DaQuan Smith: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 8.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
VMI Players to Watch
- Taeshaud Jackson: 7.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brennan Watkins: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Koree Cotton: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Stephen Olowoniyi: 7.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tyran Cook: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Radford vs. VMI Stat Comparison
|Radford Rank
|Radford AVG
|VMI AVG
|VMI Rank
|159th
|76
|Points Scored
|71.7
|256th
|121st
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|230th
|82nd
|39
|Rebounds
|40
|54th
|185th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|115th
|137th
|8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|175th
|263rd
|12.2
|Assists
|11.8
|283rd
|238th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|15
|348th
