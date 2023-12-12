Radford vs. VMI: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 12
The VMI Keydets (2-8) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Radford Highlanders (7-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Dedmon Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Radford vs. VMI matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Radford vs. VMI Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Radford vs. VMI Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Radford Moneyline
|VMI Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Radford (-14.5)
|144.5
|-1600
|+850
|FanDuel
|Radford (-14.5)
|143.5
|-1450
|+810
Radford vs. VMI Betting Trends
- Radford has covered six times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- The Highlanders and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of nine times this season.
- VMI has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- So far this year, three out of the Keydets' eight games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
