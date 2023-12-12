Tuesday's game at Dedmon Center has the Radford Highlanders (7-4) taking on the VMI Keydets (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 78-66 victory, as our model heavily favors Radford.

According to our computer prediction, VMI projects to cover the 14.5-point spread in its matchup against Radford. The over/under is currently listed at 143.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Radford vs. VMI Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Radford, Virginia

Venue: Dedmon Center

Line: Radford -14.5

Point Total: 143.5

Moneyline (To Win): Radford -1600, VMI +850

Radford vs. VMI Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 78, VMI 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. VMI

Pick ATS: VMI (+14.5)



VMI (+14.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Radford is 6-3-0 against the spread this season compared to VMI's 3-5-0 ATS record. The Highlanders have hit the over in seven games, while Keydets games have gone over three times. The teams score 147.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game with a +84 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.0 points per game (159th in college basketball) and give up 68.4 per outing (121st in college basketball).

Radford prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.8 boards. It is grabbing 39.0 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.2 per contest.

Radford makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (6.4).

The Highlanders rank 119th in college basketball by averaging 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 140th in college basketball, allowing 87.9 points per 100 possessions.

Radford has lost the turnover battle by 2.9 turnovers per game, committing 12.6 (238th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.7 (338th in college basketball).

