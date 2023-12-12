We have high school basketball competition in Prince William, Virginia today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

Prince William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Christ Chapel Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12

5:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

C.D. Hylton High School at Osbourn Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Potomac Senior High School at Yorktown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Arlington, VA

Arlington, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Brentsville District High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Front Royal, VA

Front Royal, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

James Wood High School at Kettle Run High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Patriot High School at Osbourn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA Conference: Cedar Run

Cedar Run How to Stream: Watch Here

Battlefield High School at Gainesville High School