Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pittsylvania Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Pittsylvania, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Pittsylvania, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Halifax County High School at Tunstall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Dry Fork, VA
- Conference: Piedmont
- How to Stream: Watch Here
