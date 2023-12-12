Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in New Kent Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in New Kent, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
New Kent, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Kent High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
