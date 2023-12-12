Before Tuesday's NBA action tips off, we need to find out who is suiting up, and who is out due to injury. Below, we provide the complete NBA injury report, which covers your favorite team, along with every other squad around the league.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Suns vs. Warriors Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on TNT

Suns Injuries: Grayson Allen, SG: Out (Groin), Nassir Little, PF: Out (Concussion), Kevin Durant, SF: Out (Ankle), Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Calf)

Clippers vs. Kings Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on BSSC and NBCS-CA

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee), Nah'Shon Hyland, PG: Questionable (Shoulder), Moussa Diabate, PF: Out (Hip)

Kings Injuries: Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle)

