Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Montgomery, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Montgomery, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bath County High School at Eastern Montgomery High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 12

6:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: Elliston, VA

Elliston, VA Conference: Pioneer

Pioneer How to Stream: Watch Here

Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke at Blacksburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Blacksburg, VA

Blacksburg, VA Conference: River Ridge

River Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

Christiansburg High School at Hidden Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA Conference: River Ridge

River Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

Auburn High School at Giles High School