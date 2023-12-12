Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manassas Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Manassas, Virginia today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Manassas, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seton School at Immanuel Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C.D. Hylton High School at Osbourn Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Manassas, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Unity Reed High School at Freedom High School - South Riding
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: South Riding, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patriot High School at Osbourn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Conference: Cedar Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
