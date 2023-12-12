Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manassas Park Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Manassas Park, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Manassas Park, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manassas Park High School at Fauquier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Warrenton, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
