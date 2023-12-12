Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST
If you reside in Lexington, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lexington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockbridge County High School at Broadway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Broadway, VA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.