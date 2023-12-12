Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Dallas Mavericks matchup at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -118) 13.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -149)

The 25.5-point total set for Davis on Tuesday is 2.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.6 -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -110) 8.5 (Over: +114) 6.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +146)

LeBron James' 24.7-point scoring average is 1.8 less than Tuesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 7.6 per game -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (8.5).

James averages 6.6 assists, 0.1 more than Tuesday's prop bet (6.5).

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -110) 2.5 (Over: -161) 5.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +142)

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 16.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.2 higher than Tuesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 3.3 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Russell averages 6.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Russell has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -110) 9.5 (Over: +108) 8.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -130)

The 32.5-point prop total for Doncic on Tuesday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 32.0.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Tuesday's assist over/under for Doncic (8.5) equals his season-long average.

Doncic averages 4.0 made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -108)

Dereck Lively has put up 9.1 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.4 points less than Tuesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.1 -- is 1.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (9.5).

