The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) on December 12, 2023. The Mavericks have won three games in a row.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: TNT, SportsNet LA

TNT, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have hit.

Los Angeles has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 10th.

The Lakers average 113.1 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 116.5 the Mavericks allow.

Los Angeles has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 116.5 points.

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (45.3%).

This season, Dallas has a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.3% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Mavericks score an average of 119.9 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 112 the Lakers allow.

Dallas is 13-5 when it scores more than 112 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are averaging 114.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 111.2 points per contest.

Los Angeles surrenders 105.1 points per game at home this season, compared to 119.5 in away games.

When playing at home, the Lakers are draining 0.2 more treys per game (10.3) than on the road (10.1). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in away games (33.3%).

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Mavericks are better offensively, averaging 121.8 points per game, compared to 118.3 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 117.1 points per game at home, and 116.1 on the road.

The Mavericks average 1.7 more assists per game at home (26.7) than on the road (25).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable Back LeBron James Questionable Calf Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Back Anthony Davis Questionable Adductor Gabe Vincent Out Knee

Mavericks Injuries