Two streaking teams meet when the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Mavericks, who have won three straight. The over/under is set at 233.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -2.5 233.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 233.5 points in eight of 23 games this season.

Los Angeles has an average point total of 225.1 in its matchups this year, 8.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers' ATS record is 11-12-0 this season.

Los Angeles has entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won 12, or 80%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 10-1, a 90.9% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 58.3% chance to win.

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 233.5 points in 16 of 22 games this season.

Dallas has a 236.5-point average over/under in its matchups this season, three more points than this game's point total.

Dallas is 12-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win one time (20%) in those contests.

Dallas has not won as an underdog of +115 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Lakers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 8 34.8% 113.1 233 112 228.5 228.5 Mavericks 16 72.7% 119.9 233 116.5 228.5 233.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Lakers have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in home games (6-6-0) than it has in road tilts (5-6-0).

The 113.1 points per game the Lakers score are only 3.4 fewer points than the Mavericks allow (116.5).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 116.5 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Mavericks have gone over the total six times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Dallas has a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 4-6-0 record) than away (.667, 8-4-0).

The Mavericks average 7.9 more points per game (119.9) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (112).

Dallas is 11-7 against the spread and 13-5 overall when it scores more than 112 points.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Lakers and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 11-12 7-6 9-14 Mavericks 12-10 0-3 16-6

Lakers vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Lakers Mavericks 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 119.9 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 7-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-7 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-5 112 Points Allowed (PG) 116.5 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 10-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-2 13-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-2

