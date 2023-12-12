Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Highland Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Highland, Virginia today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Highland, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland High School at Craig County High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 12
- Location: New Castle, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
