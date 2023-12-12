How to Watch Georgetown vs. Coppin State on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST
The Coppin State Eagles (1-10) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Capital One Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Georgetown Stats Insights
- This season, the Hoyas have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
- Georgetown has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the 131st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 359th.
- The Hoyas score 5.7 more points per game (77.8) than the Eagles allow (72.1).
- Georgetown has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Coppin State Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 36.2% from the field, 8.6% lower than the 44.8% the Hoyas' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Coppin State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 49th.
- The Eagles put up an average of 55.1 points per game, 18.6 fewer points than the 73.7 the Hoyas allow to opponents.
- Coppin State has a 1-8 record when allowing fewer than 77.8 points.
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Georgetown posted 1.2 more points per game (70.9) than it did on the road (69.7).
- The Hoyas ceded 76 points per game last season at home, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (81.8).
- Georgetown drained 6.2 treys per game with a 33% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in away games (5.8 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Coppin State put up 73.3 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (72.1).
- The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (79.1 per game) than on the road (85.6) last season.
- Coppin State knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (8.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (34.4%).
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Merrimack
|W 69-67
|Capital One Arena
|12/2/2023
|TCU
|L 84-83
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Syracuse
|L 80-68
|Capital One Arena
|12/12/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
Coppin State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Navy
|L 75-52
|Navy Alumni Hall
|12/6/2023
|Wagner
|L 62-59
|Physical Education Complex
|12/9/2023
|@ George Washington
|L 76-45
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ James Madison
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
