The Coppin State Eagles (1-10) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Capital One Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

Georgetown Stats Insights

This season, the Hoyas have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

Georgetown has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 131st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 359th.

The Hoyas score 5.7 more points per game (77.8) than the Eagles allow (72.1).

Georgetown has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Coppin State Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 36.2% from the field, 8.6% lower than the 44.8% the Hoyas' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Coppin State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.

The Eagles are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 49th.

The Eagles put up an average of 55.1 points per game, 18.6 fewer points than the 73.7 the Hoyas allow to opponents.

Coppin State has a 1-8 record when allowing fewer than 77.8 points.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Georgetown posted 1.2 more points per game (70.9) than it did on the road (69.7).

The Hoyas ceded 76 points per game last season at home, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (81.8).

Georgetown drained 6.2 treys per game with a 33% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in away games (5.8 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Coppin State put up 73.3 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (72.1).

The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (79.1 per game) than on the road (85.6) last season.

Coppin State knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (8.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (34.4%).

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Merrimack W 69-67 Capital One Arena 12/2/2023 TCU L 84-83 Capital One Arena 12/9/2023 Syracuse L 80-68 Capital One Arena 12/12/2023 Coppin State - Capital One Arena 12/16/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion 12/19/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule