High school basketball is on the schedule today in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fredericksburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Massaponax High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 12

4:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Stafford, VA

Stafford, VA Conference: Commonwealth

Commonwealth How to Stream: Watch Here

Stafford High School at Colonial Forge High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Stafford, VA

Stafford, VA Conference: Commonwealth

Commonwealth How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern View High School at James Monroe High School