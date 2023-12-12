Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Bedford, Virginia today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Bedford, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson Forest High School at Rustburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Rustburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
