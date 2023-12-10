As of December 14, which are the top teams in the NBA? In this week's power rankings, which can be seen below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

1. Boston Celtics

Current Record: 17-5 | Projected Record: 77-5

17-5 | 77-5 Odds to Win Finals: +375

+375 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 120-113 vs Cavaliers

Next Game

Opponent: Cavaliers

Cavaliers Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSOH

2. Philadelphia 76ers

Current Record: 16-7 | Projected Record: 74-8

16-7 | 74-8 Odds to Win Finals: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: W 129-111 vs Pistons

Next Game

Opponent: Pistons

Pistons Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDET

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Record: 15-7 | Projected Record: 64-18

15-7 | 64-18 Odds to Win Finals: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 134-120 vs Jazz

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kings

@ Kings Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSOK

4. Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Record: 17-5 | Projected Record: 60-22

17-5 | 60-22 Odds to Win Finals: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 121-107 vs Pelicans

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mavericks

@ Mavericks Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

TV Channel: BSSW, BSN

5. Houston Rockets

Current Record: 12-9 | Projected Record: 57-24

12-9 | 57-24 Odds to Win Finals: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 117-104 vs Grizzlies

Next Game

Opponent: @ Grizzlies

@ Grizzlies Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

TV Channel: BSSE, Space City Home Network

6. Denver Nuggets

Current Record: 16-9 | Projected Record: 57-25

16-9 | 57-25 Odds to Win Finals: +400

+400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 114-106 vs Bulls

Next Game

Opponent: Nets

Nets Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

TV Channel: ALT, YES

7. Orlando Magic

Current Record: 16-7 | Projected Record: 56-26

16-7 | 56-26 Odds to Win Finals: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 104-94 vs Cavaliers

Next Game

Opponent: @ Celtics

@ Celtics Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, BSFL

8. Los Angeles Clippers

Current Record: 13-10 | Projected Record: 53-29

13-10 | 53-29 Odds to Win Finals: +2200

+2200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 119-99 vs Kings

Next Game

Opponent: Warriors

Warriors Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

TV Channel: NBA TV, KTLA, NBCS-BA

9. New York Knicks

Current Record: 13-10 | Projected Record: 50-31

13-10 | 50-31 Odds to Win Finals: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 117-113 vs Jazz

Next Game

Opponent: @ Suns

@ Suns Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, MSG

10. Milwaukee Bucks

Current Record: 17-7 | Projected Record: 50-31

17-7 | 50-31 Odds to Win Finals: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 140-126 vs Pacers

Next Game

Opponent: Pistons

Pistons Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

TV Channel: BSWI, BSDET

11. Los Angeles Lakers

Current Record: 15-10 | Projected Record: 50-32

15-10 | 50-32 Odds to Win Finals: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 122-119 vs Spurs

Next Game

Opponent: @ Spurs

@ Spurs Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

TV Channel: ESPN, CW35, SportsNet LA

12. Brooklyn Nets

Current Record: 13-10 | Projected Record: 48-33

13-10 | 48-33 Odds to Win Finals: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 116-112 vs Suns

Next Game

Opponent: @ Nuggets

@ Nuggets Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

TV Channel: ALT, YES

13. Dallas Mavericks

Current Record: 15-8 | Projected Record: 50-32

15-8 | 50-32 Odds to Win Finals: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 127-125 vs Lakers

Next Game

Opponent: Timberwolves

Timberwolves Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

TV Channel: BSSW, BSN

14. Indiana Pacers

Current Record: 13-9 | Projected Record: 49-33

13-9 | 49-33 Odds to Win Finals: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: L 140-126 vs Bucks

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wizards

@ Wizards Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

TV Channel: MNMT, BSIN

15. Golden State Warriors

Current Record: 10-13 | Projected Record: 50-32

10-13 | 50-32 Odds to Win Finals: +1800

+1800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 119-116 vs Suns

Next Game

Opponent: @ Clippers

@ Clippers Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

TV Channel: NBA TV, KTLA, NBCS-BA

16. Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Record: 13-11 | Projected Record: 49-33

13-11 | 49-33 Odds to Win Finals: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: L 120-113 vs Celtics

Next Game

Opponent: @ Celtics

@ Celtics Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSOH

17. New Orleans Pelicans

Current Record: 14-11 | Projected Record: 43-39

14-11 | 43-39 Odds to Win Finals: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 142-122 vs Wizards

Next Game

Opponent: @ Hornets

@ Hornets Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

TV Channel: BSSE, BSNO

18. Sacramento Kings

Current Record: 13-9 | Projected Record: 45-37

13-9 | 45-37 Odds to Win Finals: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 119-99 vs Clippers

Next Game

Opponent: Thunder

Thunder Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSOK

19. Miami Heat

Current Record: 14-10 | Projected Record: 39-42

14-10 | 39-42 Odds to Win Finals: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 115-104 vs Hornets

Next Game

Opponent: Bulls

Bulls Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

TV Channel: BSSUN, NBCS-CHI

20. Phoenix Suns

Current Record: 13-11 | Projected Record: 37-44

13-11 | 37-44 Odds to Win Finals: +700

+700 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 116-112 vs Nets

Next Game

Opponent: Knicks

Knicks Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, MSG

21. Atlanta Hawks

Current Record: 9-14 | Projected Record: 39-42

9-14 | 39-42 Odds to Win Finals: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: L 135-128 vs Raptors

Next Game

Opponent: @ Raptors

@ Raptors Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

TV Channel: TSN, BSSE

22. Toronto Raptors

Current Record: 10-14 | Projected Record: 28-53

10-14 | 28-53 Odds to Win Finals: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 135-128 vs Hawks

Next Game

Opponent: Hawks

Hawks Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

TV Channel: TSN, BSSE

23. Chicago Bulls

Current Record: 9-16 | Projected Record: 23-59

9-16 | 23-59 Odds to Win Finals: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 114-106 vs Nuggets

Next Game

Opponent: @ Heat

@ Heat Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

TV Channel: BSSUN, NBCS-CHI

24. Portland Trail Blazers

Current Record: 6-16 | Projected Record: 15-67

6-16 | 15-67 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 132-127 vs Clippers

Next Game

Opponent: Jazz

Jazz Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ

25. Memphis Grizzlies

Current Record: 6-17 | Projected Record: 15-66

6-17 | 15-66 Odds to Win Finals: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 117-104 vs Rockets

Next Game

Opponent: Rockets

Rockets Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

TV Channel: BSSE, Space City Home Network

26. Charlotte Hornets

Current Record: 7-15 | Projected Record: 13-68

7-15 | 13-68 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 115-104 vs Heat

Next Game

Opponent: Pelicans

Pelicans Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

TV Channel: BSSE, BSNO

27. Utah Jazz

Current Record: 8-16 | Projected Record: 13-68

8-16 | 13-68 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 117-113 vs Knicks

Next Game

Opponent: @ Trail Blazers

@ Trail Blazers Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ

28. San Antonio Spurs

Current Record: 3-20 | Projected Record: 8-73

3-20 | 8-73 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 122-119 vs Lakers

Next Game

Opponent: Lakers

Lakers Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

TV Channel: ESPN, CW35, SportsNet LA

29. Washington Wizards

Current Record: 3-20 | Projected Record: 8-74

3-20 | 8-74 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 142-122 vs Pelicans

Next Game

Opponent: Pacers

Pacers Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

TV Channel: MNMT, BSIN

30. Detroit Pistons

Current Record: 2-22 | Projected Record: 4-78

2-22 | 4-78 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 129-111 vs 76ers

Next Game