Which basketball team is on top of the Big South? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. High Point

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 23-6

8-3 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 129th

129th Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st

331st Last Game: W 75-62 vs N.C. A&T

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia

@ Georgia Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Winthrop

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 19-9

8-3 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 149th

149th Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th

315th Last Game: W 85-68 vs Little Rock

Next Game

Opponent: @ Xavier

@ Xavier Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. Longwood

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 23-5

11-1 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 158th

158th Strength of Schedule Rank: 363rd

363rd Last Game: W 80-67 vs Milwaukee

Next Game

Opponent: VMI

VMI Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Radford

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 18-11

8-4 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 186th

186th Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th

259th Last Game: W 73-56 vs VMI

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bucknell

@ Bucknell Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-17

5-6 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 234th

234th Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th

80th Last Game: W 79-60 vs North Greenville

Next Game

Opponent: Appalachian State

Appalachian State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. UNC Asheville

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-20

5-6 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 283rd

283rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th

87th Last Game: L 87-62 vs Auburn

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina State

South Carolina State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. South Carolina Upstate

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-20

4-6 | 6-20 Overall Rank: 289th

289th Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd

263rd Last Game: L 84-77 vs Kennesaw State

Next Game

Opponent: Western Carolina

Western Carolina Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Presbyterian

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 10-18

7-4 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 308th

308th Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th

360th Last Game: W 118-51 vs Mid-Atlantic Christian

Next Game

Opponent: Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Charleston Southern

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 1-25

3-6 | 1-25 Overall Rank: 344th

344th Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th

305th Last Game: L 76-64 vs North Alabama

Next Game