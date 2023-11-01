The William & Mary Tribe (5-6) will be on the road against the the Pepperdine Waves on Thursday, December 21 (tipping off at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues.

Upcoming William & Mary games

William & Mary's next matchup information

Opponent: Pepperdine Waves

Pepperdine Waves Day/Time: December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Firestone Fieldhouse

Firestone Fieldhouse Broadcast: ESPN+

Top William & Mary players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Gabe Dorsey 11 15.4 3.7 0.5 0.4 0.0 44.4% (48-108) 44.9% (44-98) Trey Moss 11 14.3 3.7 2.8 0.6 0.0 40.5% (53-131) 28.3% (15-53) Chase Lowe 11 11.5 5.8 2.8 1.0 0.1 62.1% (41-66) - Charlie Williams 11 8.9 2.7 3.4 0.4 0.5 52.9% (36-68) 42.1% (16-38) Caleb Dorsey 11 6.9 6.3 1.6 0.3 0.3 38.9% (28-72) 37.2% (16-43)

