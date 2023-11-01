The William & Mary Tribe (5-6) will be on the road against the the Pepperdine Waves on Thursday, December 21 (tipping off at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues.

If you're looking to catch the William & Mary Tribe in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming William & Mary games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 21 Pepperdine A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Navy A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Elon H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Drexel H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Hampton A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Stony Brook H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Campbell H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 N.C. A&T A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Hofstra A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Northeastern A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Delaware H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Charleston (SC) H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Monmouth A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Delaware A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Towson H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Pepperdine Waves
  • Day/Time: December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Firestone Fieldhouse
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for William & Mary's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top William & Mary players

Shop for William & Mary gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Gabe Dorsey 11 15.4 3.7 0.5 0.4 0.0 44.4% (48-108) 44.9% (44-98)
Trey Moss 11 14.3 3.7 2.8 0.6 0.0 40.5% (53-131) 28.3% (15-53)
Chase Lowe 11 11.5 5.8 2.8 1.0 0.1 62.1% (41-66) -
Charlie Williams 11 8.9 2.7 3.4 0.4 0.5 52.9% (36-68) 42.1% (16-38)
Caleb Dorsey 11 6.9 6.3 1.6 0.3 0.3 38.9% (28-72) 37.2% (16-43)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.