The William & Mary Tribe (5-6) will be on the road against the the Pepperdine Waves on Thursday, December 21 (tipping off at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues.
Upcoming William & Mary games
William & Mary's next matchup information
- Opponent: Pepperdine Waves
- Day/Time: December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Firestone Fieldhouse
- Broadcast: ESPN+
Top William & Mary players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Gabe Dorsey
|11
|15.4
|3.7
|0.5
|0.4
|0.0
|44.4% (48-108)
|44.9% (44-98)
|Trey Moss
|11
|14.3
|3.7
|2.8
|0.6
|0.0
|40.5% (53-131)
|28.3% (15-53)
|Chase Lowe
|11
|11.5
|5.8
|2.8
|1.0
|0.1
|62.1% (41-66)
|-
|Charlie Williams
|11
|8.9
|2.7
|3.4
|0.4
|0.5
|52.9% (36-68)
|42.1% (16-38)
|Caleb Dorsey
|11
|6.9
|6.3
|1.6
|0.3
|0.3
|38.9% (28-72)
|37.2% (16-43)
