Exclusive Offers on William & Mary Tribe Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Just because you're relaxing on the couch watching the William & Mary game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Tribe with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be located below.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get William & Mary Tribe jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
William & Mary team leaders
Want to buy Chase Lowe's jersey? Or another William & Mary player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Gabe Dorsey
|11
|15.4
|3.7
|0.5
|0.4
|0.0
|Trey Moss
|11
|14.3
|3.7
|2.8
|0.6
|0.0
|Chase Lowe
|11
|11.5
|5.8
|2.8
|1.0
|0.1
|Charlie Williams
|11
|8.9
|2.7
|3.4
|0.4
|0.5
|Caleb Dorsey
|11
|6.9
|6.3
|1.6
|0.3
|0.3
|Jack Karasinski
|9
|7.1
|5.0
|1.1
|0.3
|0.0
|Sean Houpt
|6
|10.7
|1.7
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|Noah Collier
|3
|13.0
|5.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.7
|Matteus Case
|4
|6.0
|3.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|Jayden Lemond
|9
|2.1
|1.1
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
William & Mary season stats
- William & Mary has five wins so far this season (5-6).
- The Tribe are 5-0 at home, 0-4 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.
- William & Mary, in its signature win of the season, took down the Old Dominion Monarchs 84-79 on December 6.
- The Tribe have played no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.
- Of William & Mary's 20 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.
Looking to bet on the Tribe? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming William & Mary games
Check out the Tribe in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Thu, Dec 21
|Pepperdine
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 30
|Navy
|A
|12:00 PM
|Thu, Jan 4
|Elon
|H
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|Drexel
|H
|2:00 PM
|Thu, Jan 11
|Hampton
|A
|7:00 PM
Check out the Tribe this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.