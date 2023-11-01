Just because you're relaxing on the couch watching the William & Mary game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Tribe with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get William & Mary Tribe jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

William & Mary team leaders

Want to buy Chase Lowe's jersey? Or another William & Mary player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Gabe Dorsey 11 15.4 3.7 0.5 0.4 0.0 Trey Moss 11 14.3 3.7 2.8 0.6 0.0 Chase Lowe 11 11.5 5.8 2.8 1.0 0.1 Charlie Williams 11 8.9 2.7 3.4 0.4 0.5 Caleb Dorsey 11 6.9 6.3 1.6 0.3 0.3 Jack Karasinski 9 7.1 5.0 1.1 0.3 0.0 Sean Houpt 6 10.7 1.7 0.8 0.5 0.0 Noah Collier 3 13.0 5.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 Matteus Case 4 6.0 3.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 Jayden Lemond 9 2.1 1.1 0.6 0.2 0.0

William & Mary season stats

William & Mary has five wins so far this season (5-6).

The Tribe are 5-0 at home, 0-4 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

William & Mary, in its signature win of the season, took down the Old Dominion Monarchs 84-79 on December 6.

The Tribe have played no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Of William & Mary's 20 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Tribe? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming William & Mary games

Check out the Tribe in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Dec 21 Pepperdine A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Navy A 12:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Elon H 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Drexel H 2:00 PM Thu, Jan 11 Hampton A 7:00 PM

Check out the Tribe this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.