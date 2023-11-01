The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) will be on the road against the the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday, December 17 (starting at 5:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.

If you're looking to see the Virginia Tech Hokies in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Virginia Tech games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Tech's next matchup information

Opponent: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

December 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Location: Jersey Mike's Arena

Jersey Mike's Arena Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Virginia Tech's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Virginia Tech players

Shop for Virginia Tech gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Elizabeth Kitley 9 21.7 11.4 2.0 0.2 2.3 57.1% (80-140) 33.3% (1-3) Georgia Amoore 9 16.9 2.7 7.8 0.6 0.7 43.4% (59-136) 30.4% (21-69) Matilda Ekh 9 9.4 3.7 1.6 0.3 0.4 41.2% (28-68) 32.6% (15-46) Cayla King 9 9.1 2.1 2.2 0.8 0.8 34.6% (27-78) 34.8% (24-69) Carleigh Wenzel 9 5.6 2.1 1.1 0.2 1.0 53.1% (17-32) 61.5% (8-13)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.