Virginia team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Camryn Taylor 9 14.8 6.6 0.7 1.1 1.2 Kymora Johnson 9 11.1 3.6 4.9 1.8 0.4 Jillian Brown 9 8.7 7.4 2.3 1.2 0.7 Sam Brunelle 7 9.3 3.6 0.6 0.3 0.7 London Clarkson 7 9.1 4.6 1.1 1.6 0.4 Olivia McGhee 9 6.3 2.4 0.2 0.6 0.3 Alexia Smith 9 5.9 5.0 1.4 1.4 0.2 Paris Clark 6 8.7 3.8 0.5 0.8 0.5 Yonta Vaughn 9 5.0 2.8 4.2 0.7 0.1 Cady Pauley 7 3.1 1.1 0.6 0.3 0.1

Virginia season stats

Virginia has a 7-2 record on the season so far.

The Cavaliers are 5-1 at home, 1-0 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Virginia's signature win this season came on November 12 in a 74-49 victory over the Campbell Camels.

The Cavaliers are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Virginia has 10 games remaining against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Virginia games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Wofford H 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Fordham H 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 NC State H 6:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Georgia Tech A 7:00 PM Sun, Jan 7 Duke H 12:00 PM

