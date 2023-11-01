Coming up for the Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) is a game at home versus the Northeastern Huskies, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

If you're looking to go to see the Virginia Cavaliers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Virginia games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Virginia's next matchup information

Opponent: Northeastern Huskies

Northeastern Huskies Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena Broadcast: ACC Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Virginia's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Virginia players

Shop for Virginia gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Reece Beekman 9 11.6 3.1 5.8 2.9 0.9 44.8% (39-87) 28.0% (7-25) Isaac McKneely 8 12.9 3.1 1.6 0.4 0.4 49.3% (35-71) 58.1% (25-43) Ryan Dunn 9 9.3 6.3 1.1 2.4 2.6 55.8% (29-52) 21.1% (4-19) Jacob Groves 9 7.8 2.4 1.2 0.4 0.1 50.0% (25-50) 42.3% (11-26) Leon Bond III 9 7.3 4.2 0.9 0.7 0.4 56.9% (29-51) 50.0% (1-2)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.