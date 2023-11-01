Do you live and breathe all things Virginia? Then take off that mustard-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and caps -- to show your pride in the Cavaliers. For more info, including up-to-date team stats, continue scrolling.

Virginia team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Reece Beekman 9 11.6 3.1 5.8 2.9 0.9 Isaac McKneely 8 12.9 3.1 1.6 0.4 0.4 Ryan Dunn 9 9.3 6.3 1.1 2.4 2.6 Jacob Groves 9 7.8 2.4 1.2 0.4 0.1 Leon Bond III 9 7.3 4.2 0.9 0.7 0.4 Andrew Rohde 9 6.9 2.7 3.1 0.4 0.1 Blake Buchanan 9 5.2 3.6 0.4 0.7 1.1 Taine Murray 8 2.9 1.4 0.4 0.1 0.1 Dante Harris 6 3.5 2.5 1.3 1.0 0.3 Elijah Gertrude 3 6.3 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7

Virginia season stats

Virginia has gone 8-1 on the season so far.

When Virginia beat the Syracuse Orange, the No. 21 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 84-62 on December 2, it was its best victory of the season.

The Cavaliers, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have produced a record of 0-1.

Virginia has three games left against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Virginia games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Northeastern H 6:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Memphis A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 27 Morgan State H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Notre Dame A 12:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Louisville H 7:00 PM

