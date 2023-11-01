Buy Tickets for VCU Rams Women's Basketball Games
The VCU Rams (9-1) will be at home against the Old Dominion Monarchs on Sunday, December 17 (starting at 1:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.
If you're looking to see the VCU Rams in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming VCU games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
VCU's next matchup information
- Opponent: Old Dominion Monarchs
- Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for VCU's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top VCU players
Shop for VCU gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Sarah Te-Biasu
|10
|13.7
|2.4
|3.2
|1.4
|0.0
|37.7% (43-114)
|33.9% (19-56)
|Mary-Anna Asare
|10
|12.2
|3.3
|1.3
|1.6
|0.1
|41.8% (41-98)
|45.5% (15-33)
|Timaya Lewis-Eutsey
|8
|12.5
|5.5
|1.9
|1.5
|0.8
|50.0% (39-78)
|0.0% (0-5)
|Jennifer Ezeh
|10
|6.1
|5.8
|0.3
|0.4
|0.7
|53.8% (21-39)
|-
|Mykel Parham
|10
|4.9
|8.7
|0.5
|0.8
|0.8
|26.0% (13-50)
|0.0% (0-1)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.