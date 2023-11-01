Don't be a half-hearted fan of Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. More details, along with McLaurin's updated stats, can be found below.

Head to Fanatics to buy Terry McLaurin and Commanders jerseys and other gear!

Terry McLaurin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
100 60 694 204 2 11.6

Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

McLaurin Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 Cardinals 4 2 31 0
Week 2 @Broncos 6 5 54 1
Week 3 Bills 6 6 41 0
Week 4 @Eagles 10 8 86 0
Week 5 Bears 5 4 49 0
Week 6 @Falcons 11 6 81 0
Week 7 @Giants 9 6 90 0
Week 8 Eagles 12 5 63 1
Week 9 @Patriots 8 5 73 0
Week 10 @Seahawks 8 4 33 0
Week 11 Giants 7 5 43 0
Week 12 @Cowboys 11 4 50 0
Week 13 Dolphins 3 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Terry McLaurin's Next Game

  • Matchup: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Date: December 17, 2023
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
  • Favorite: Rams -6.5
  • Over/Under: 50.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buy Gear for Other Commanders Players

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.