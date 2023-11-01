Do you live and breathe all things Washington Commanders? Then take off that mustard-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your support for Sam Howell and the Commanders. For more info, including updated stats for Howell, continue reading.

Sam Howell 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 335 509 65.8% 3,466 18 14 6.8 40 243 5

Howell Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 31 202 1 1 2 11 1 Week 2 @Broncos 27 39 299 2 0 2 13 0 Week 3 Bills 19 29 170 0 4 1 18 0 Week 4 @Eagles 29 41 290 1 0 6 40 0 Week 5 Bears 37 51 388 2 1 4 19 0 Week 6 @Falcons 14 23 151 3 0 4 3 0 Week 7 @Giants 22 42 249 0 1 2 15 0 Week 8 Eagles 39 52 397 4 1 3 11 0 Week 9 @Patriots 29 45 325 1 1 5 27 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 29 44 312 3 0 2 17 0 Week 11 Giants 31 45 256 1 3 3 35 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 28 44 300 0 1 2 13 1 Week 13 Dolphins 12 23 127 0 1 4 21 2

Sam Howell's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Date: December 17, 2023

TV: CBS

