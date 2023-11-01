Buy Tickets for Richmond Spiders Women's Basketball Games
Coming up for the Richmond Spiders women (8-2) is a matchup at home versus the Liberty Lady Flames, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.
Upcoming Richmond games
Richmond's next matchup information
- Opponent: Liberty Lady Flames
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Robins Center
Top Richmond players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Maggie Doogan
|10
|18.1
|5.7
|2.0
|0.4
|0.6
|55.6% (69-124)
|45.7% (21-46)
|Addie Budnik
|10
|10.8
|5.2
|2.2
|0.4
|1.8
|46.0% (40-87)
|44.2% (19-43)
|Grace Townsend
|10
|10.4
|5.0
|4.9
|1.5
|0.2
|50.0% (40-80)
|21.1% (4-19)
|Rachel Ullstrom
|10
|10.2
|3.9
|0.4
|1.2
|0.2
|47.3% (35-74)
|40.0% (16-40)
|Siobhan Ryan
|10
|7.4
|2.5
|1.4
|0.4
|0.4
|48.1% (25-52)
|43.3% (13-30)
