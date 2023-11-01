With a record of 5-5, the Richmond Spiders' next matchup is at home versus the Charlotte 49ers, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Upcoming Richmond games

Richmond's next matchup information

Opponent: Charlotte 49ers

Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Location: Robins Center

Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Richmond players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jordan King 10 20.2 4.3 2.5 1.2 0.1 49.7% (74-149) 42.4% (25-59) Neal Quinn 10 14.1 6.1 4.0 0.5 1.4 59.2% (61-103) 28.6% (2-7) Isaiah Bigelow 10 11.4 4.4 0.6 0.6 0.0 51.2% (42-82) 44.1% (15-34) Dji Bailey 10 8.1 3.7 2.0 1.9 0.2 62.3% (33-53) 42.9% (3-7) Mikkel Tyne 10 5.4 1.8 1.2 0.9 0.0 35.2% (19-54) 34.4% (11-32)

