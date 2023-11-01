Don't be a fickle fan of the Richmond Spiders. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Additional details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Richmond Spiders jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Richmond team leaders

Want to buy Jordan King's jersey? Or another Richmond player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jordan King 10 20.2 4.3 2.5 1.2 0.1 Neal Quinn 10 14.1 6.1 4.0 0.5 1.4 Isaiah Bigelow 10 11.4 4.4 0.6 0.6 0.0 Dji Bailey 10 8.1 3.7 2.0 1.9 0.2 Mikkel Tyne 10 5.4 1.8 1.2 0.9 0.0 Jason Roche 10 4.6 1.3 0.2 0.1 0.0 Aidan Noyes 10 4.1 3.3 0.1 0.5 0.3 Delonnie Hunt 4 9.3 2.5 2.0 0.8 0.3 Mike Walz 10 3.4 2.3 1.4 0.1 0.4 Tyler Harris 10 2.5 1.3 0.7 0.7 0.2

Richmond season stats

Richmond has five wins so far this season (5-5).

The Spiders are 4-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

When Richmond defeated the Queens Royals, who are ranked No. 218 in the RPI, on November 25 by a score of 90-61, it was its best win of the year thus far.

The Spiders, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

Richmond has 21 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Spiders? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Richmond games

Check out the Spiders in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Charlotte H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Buffalo H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Lafayette H 4:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Saint Bonaventure H 4:00 PM Tue, Jan 9 Loyola Chicago A 8:00 PM

Check out the Spiders this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.