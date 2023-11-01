Radford (3-8) will resume its 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign on Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Queens (NC) Royals.

Upcoming Radford games

Radford's next matchup information

Opponent: Queens (NC) Royals

Queens (NC) Royals Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Dedmon Center

Top Radford players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ashlyn Traylor 11 16.8 6.1 2.5 1.2 0.5 37.1% (62-167) 14.0% (6-43) Taniya Hanner 11 9.7 5.3 0.4 1.1 0.3 45.5% (45-99) 20.0% (2-10) Maci Rhoades 11 5.3 2.5 0.4 0.2 0.5 46.5% (20-43) 48.3% (14-29) Olivia Wagner 11 5.0 2.4 1.3 1.1 0.2 34.4% (21-61) 32.1% (9-28) Terissa Lavoile-Brice 11 4.1 6.1 1.2 1.0 0.3 37.0% (17-46) -

