A matchup at the VCU Rams is coming up for the Old Dominion Monarchs women (8-0), on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Old Dominion games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 VCU A 1:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 NC State H 6:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 South Alabama A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Louisiana H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Southern Miss H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Coastal Carolina A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Georgia Southern A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Marshall A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 JMU A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Appalachian State H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Georgia State H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Texas State A 12:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Arkansas State A 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Troy H 6:30 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Coastal Carolina H 6:30 PM

Old Dominion's next matchup information

  • Opponent: VCU Rams
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Top Old Dominion players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
En'Dya Buford 8 11.3 4.4 1.6 2.3 0.4 32.9% (27-82) 34.4% (11-32)
Jordan McLaughlin 8 9.3 3.0 2.1 1.1 0.1 34.3% (24-70) 40.9% (9-22)
Kaye Clark 8 8.8 3.3 1.8 3.3 0.0 39.1% (27-69) 25.0% (6-24)
Mimi McCollister 8 5.6 1.4 0.8 0.5 0.3 36.6% (15-41) 47.6% (10-21)
Simone Cunningham 8 4.9 8.0 0.6 1.0 1.1 46.7% (14-30) -

