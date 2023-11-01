Buy Tickets for Norfolk State Spartans Women's Basketball Games
The Norfolk State Spartans women (7-3) will next play on the road against the Auburn Tigers, on Saturday, December 16 at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to see the Norfolk State Spartans in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Norfolk State games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Norfolk State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Auburn Tigers
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Neville Arena
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Norfolk State's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Norfolk State players
Shop for Norfolk State gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kierra Wheeler
|9
|16.3
|9.1
|0.7
|1.0
|0.6
|53.5% (61-114)
|-
|Niya Fields
|10
|7.8
|1.9
|4.8
|2.8
|0.3
|35.6% (26-73)
|45.2% (14-31)
|Da'Brya Clark
|10
|7.6
|3.6
|2.2
|1.5
|0.1
|28.0% (21-75)
|15.8% (3-19)
|Danaijah Williams
|10
|7.4
|4.2
|1.0
|1.8
|0.0
|35.9% (28-78)
|19.2% (5-26)
|Makoye Diawara
|9
|7.2
|6.1
|1.4
|0.9
|0.4
|35.7% (25-70)
|27.3% (6-22)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.