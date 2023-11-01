The Norfolk State Spartans women (7-3) will next play on the road against the Auburn Tigers, on Saturday, December 16 at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Norfolk State Spartans in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Norfolk State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Norfolk State's next matchup information

Opponent: Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Neville Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Norfolk State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Norfolk State players

Shop for Norfolk State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kierra Wheeler 9 16.3 9.1 0.7 1.0 0.6 53.5% (61-114) - Niya Fields 10 7.8 1.9 4.8 2.8 0.3 35.6% (26-73) 45.2% (14-31) Da'Brya Clark 10 7.6 3.6 2.2 1.5 0.1 28.0% (21-75) 15.8% (3-19) Danaijah Williams 10 7.4 4.2 1.0 1.8 0.0 35.9% (28-78) 19.2% (5-26) Makoye Diawara 9 7.2 6.1 1.4 0.9 0.4 35.7% (25-70) 27.3% (6-22)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.