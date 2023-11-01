If you're a big fan of Norfolk State women's basketball, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Spartans apparel. For additional details, continue scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Norfolk State Spartans jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Norfolk State team leaders

Want to buy Kierra Wheeler's jersey? Or another Norfolk State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kierra Wheeler 9 16.3 9.1 0.7 1.0 0.6 Niya Fields 10 7.8 1.9 4.8 2.8 0.3 Da'Brya Clark 10 7.6 3.6 2.2 1.5 0.1 Danaijah Williams 10 7.4 4.2 1.0 1.8 0.0 Makoye Diawara 9 7.2 6.1 1.4 0.9 0.4 Anjanae Richardson 9 7.0 1.1 0.9 1.0 0.1 Paris Mullins 9 3.0 2.4 0.4 0.4 0.2 Danielle Robinson 7 2.4 2.1 0.3 0.3 0.1 Skye Robinson 10 1.3 2.0 0.6 0.7 0.3 Crystal White 5 2.2 2.8 0.6 0.8 0.0

Norfolk State season stats

This season, Norfolk State has won seven games so far (7-3).

The Spartans are unbeaten at home (1-0) and 5-2 on the road, while going 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Norfolk State captured its best win of the season on November 16 by claiming a 67-53 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers, the No. 81-ranked team based on the RPI.

The Spartans have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 19 games remaining on Norfolk State's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Spartans? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Norfolk State games

Check out the Spartans in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Auburn A 3:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 High Point A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 UNC Wilmington H 4:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Longwood A 2:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 South Carolina State A 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Norfolk State this season.

Check out the Spartans this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.