On deck for the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) is a matchup away versus the Hofstra Pride, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.
Upcoming Norfolk State games
Norfolk State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Hofstra Pride
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
- Broadcast: FloHoops
Top Norfolk State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jamarii Thomas
|11
|20.0
|3.6
|3.7
|2.5
|0.2
|46.2% (61-132)
|45.8% (22-48)
|Allen Betrand
|11
|11.5
|2.4
|0.9
|0.8
|0.3
|48.4% (45-93)
|37.9% (11-29)
|Christian Ings
|10
|8.5
|1.5
|1.5
|0.7
|0.0
|54.7% (29-53)
|30.8% (4-13)
|Jaylani Darden
|11
|7.0
|6.4
|1.2
|1.5
|0.0
|47.1% (24-51)
|33.3% (7-21)
|Kuluel Mading
|11
|6.8
|3.6
|0.2
|0.7
|1.2
|36.4% (28-77)
|18.5% (5-27)
