On deck for the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) is a matchup away versus the Hofstra Pride, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Upcoming Norfolk State games

Norfolk State's next matchup information

Opponent: Hofstra Pride

Hofstra Pride Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Norfolk State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jamarii Thomas 11 20.0 3.6 3.7 2.5 0.2 46.2% (61-132) 45.8% (22-48) Allen Betrand 11 11.5 2.4 0.9 0.8 0.3 48.4% (45-93) 37.9% (11-29) Christian Ings 10 8.5 1.5 1.5 0.7 0.0 54.7% (29-53) 30.8% (4-13) Jaylani Darden 11 7.0 6.4 1.2 1.5 0.0 47.1% (24-51) 33.3% (7-21) Kuluel Mading 11 6.8 3.6 0.2 0.7 1.2 36.4% (28-77) 18.5% (5-27)

