On deck for the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) is a matchup away versus the Hofstra Pride, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Upcoming Norfolk State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Hofstra A 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Southern Virginia H 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 UTEP A 9:30 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Tennessee A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 South Carolina State A 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 North Carolina Central A 7:30 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Virginia-Lynchburg H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Howard A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Coppin State H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Morgan State H 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Delaware State H 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Maryland-Eastern Shore A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 South Carolina State H 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 19 North Carolina Central H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 24 Coppin State A 4:00 PM

Norfolk State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Hofstra Pride
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
  • Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Norfolk State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jamarii Thomas 11 20.0 3.6 3.7 2.5 0.2 46.2% (61-132) 45.8% (22-48)
Allen Betrand 11 11.5 2.4 0.9 0.8 0.3 48.4% (45-93) 37.9% (11-29)
Christian Ings 10 8.5 1.5 1.5 0.7 0.0 54.7% (29-53) 30.8% (4-13)
Jaylani Darden 11 7.0 6.4 1.2 1.5 0.0 47.1% (24-51) 33.3% (7-21)
Kuluel Mading 11 6.8 3.6 0.2 0.7 1.2 36.4% (28-77) 18.5% (5-27)

